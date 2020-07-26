Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A boy and a teenage girl died in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, a five-year-old boy was killed when a wall collapsed on him while playing outside his house in Chittora village under Jansath police station limits.

Suleman, son of Mohammad Ali, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

In the other case, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on Saturday as she came in contact with a high-tension wire near her house in Nirdhana village of Charthawal town.

