Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Pilibhit's Chuka Beach has emerged as Uttar Pradesh's newest tourist hotspot. As many as 23,679 tourists including 23,625 Indians and 54 foreigners have visited Chuka Beach so far this year, said the state authorities.

As a result, the department received revenue of Rs 51,04,050, which is the highest in comparison to previous years, they added.

The State's Tourism Department is developing new centers with historical and other specialties alongside its existing tourist destinations. Special attention is being paid to meeting all of the needs of visitors in order to promote tourism in these locations.

Chuka Beach gained popularity as a tourist destination as a result of publicity campaigns launched by the Yogi government.

Tourists are enjoying the food stalls and tree houses in addition to visiting the nearby temples. Additionally, they are drawn to this location by its favorable climate and scenic natural beauty, said state officials.

23,579 tourists also enjoyed the jungle safari. Senior officials, politicians, actors, and judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts also visited this place during the tourism session from November 15 till now.

There are 7 Forest Rest Houses available in different ranges under Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. As many as 4 tharu and 1 tree hut are available for the night rest of tourists at Chuka tourist place. A souvenir shop is also available at the Chuka tourist spot.

Students and teachers from different schools visited 42 times by private buses during the tourism season of 2022-2023. About 23,579 tourists went on 4,337 jungle safaris during the tourism year.

During the tourist season, travelers booked huts online 839 times. At the Chuka tourist destination, there are 44 tour guides available to take visitors on a tour. About 4 watch towers have been built for tourists.

Uttar Pradesh Government uses social media to advertise Chuka Beach by using the Twitter handle @pilibhitR and the website pilibhittigerreserve.in. There are 3 signature gates available for tourists near PTR headquarters, Mustafabad and Lalpur.

There is a water hut available for visitors, and they enjoy it very much. Motorboat safari is operated in Sharda Sagar Dam for tourists. 4 homestays are being operated under Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. More than 77,000 tourists visited Chuka Beach in five years, said officials. (ANI)

