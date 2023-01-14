Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked public representatives to give proposals based on people's requirements while reviewing ongoing development works in Gorakhpur division.

The chief minister asked MPs and MLAs from Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria and Kushinagar districts about ongoing projects in their areas and asked them to submit proposals for development works according to the expectations of the people.

He also instructed the lawmakers to focus on arrangements for the safety and security of the farming community and bovines amid the cold wave.

Paddy purchase is running smoothly and procurement will continue even if one farmer comes to the purchase centre, he said.

MPs and MLAs should work hard to acquaint the world with the qualities of their constituencies as their brand ambassadors, he said.

