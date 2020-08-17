Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the creation of a women and child safety wing, to be headed by an Additional DG, to check crimes against them.

The move is aimed at integrating efforts to check crime against women and children, according to the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He approve setting up of 'Mahila avam Bal Suraksha Sangthan' and creation of a post of Additional Director General.

All units relating to atrocities against women presently working under the police department will come under the new wing.

Opposition parties in the state have been attacking the government over recent cases of crime against women and children.

