Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, saying he has become active in other states sensing people's disenchantment with the BJP.

This is perhaps the first time in India that only promises are being made in the name of actual works, Yadav, a former chief minister, said in a statement here.

"There is not even one year left of this BJP government's tenure now. As the elections are drawing closer, the chief minister has started travelling to other places like Hyderabad, Mumbai, West Bengal and Bihar. His becoming active in other states, leaving his duties behind, only shows that he has sensed people's disenchantment with the BJP," the SP leader said.

Referring to the ongoing farmers' protests, Yadav said he fully understood the conspiracy aimed at them in the name of new laws by those who had made false promises of doubling their income.

"The anger of farmers is clear. The farmers of BJP-ruled states are also agitated," he said, adding that the government was targeting the Opposition over the protests only to complicate the issue.

Yadav alleged that the government has adopted a stubborn attitude on the issue in order to prove itself right.

