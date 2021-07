New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

The state government described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Adityanath is in the national capital since Wednesday evening.

