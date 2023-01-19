Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a blueprint ensuring convenience of devotees at the Mahakumbh to be held in Prayagraj in 2025, according to an official statement on Thursday.

At a review meeting, Adityanath directed officers to discuss with the Railway Ministry to make arrangements for additional superfast trains from Prayagraj to Lucknow and Delhi during Mahakumbh.

He also instructed them to reach out to the National Highway Authority of India to improve connectivity to Prayagraj. Also, the road from Prayagraj to Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur and all the pending road works should be completed by October 2024, the chief minister said.

The state government has issued directives to all departments concerned to expedite completion of pending projects for 2022-23, the statement said.

The State Bridge Corporation has been asked to speed up the pending construction works so that the Public Works Department, Jal Nigam, Flood Work Section, UP Power Corporation Limited, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, State Road Transport Corporation and the Tourism Department can finish all of their projects on time.

A website and a mobile app for the Mahakumbh-2025 are also being prepared.

