Bengaluru, January 19: In an unfortunate incident, a 11-year-old boy died of electrocution when he came in contact with a high tension electric wire while flying a kite near his house in Vishweshwaraiah Layout in Chamundinagar of R.T. Nagar on January 16.

The boy has been identified as Abubakar who was flying the kite at a park close to a multi-storey residential building. The kite got entangled with a high tension wire near the building. The boy climbed on to the terrace of the building, and while getting the kite, he came in contact with the wire which is hardly one-and-half feet in distance from the building and collapsed with severe burns. Though locals shifted him to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed the next day, reported Times of India. UP Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Boy in Bareilly, Dies After Speeding Vehicle Hits Him While Trying To Escape; Probe Underway.

Abubakar had sustained around 80 percent burn injuries. He died while undergoing treatment around 1.30 am on Wednesday. 16-Year-Old Dies in Kanpur While Playing Cricket, Heart Attack Suspected As Cause of Death.

His mother Sulthana alleged that cops did not look into the fault of the electricity board. The family alleged that electricity board members have left wires passing so close to residences in the area as a result of which the kid died.

Police registered a case against unidentified officials from KPTCL, BBMP and Bescom under Indian Penal Code 304A (causing death due to negligence) based on the complaints of Sulthana. Abubakar is survived by two brothers and mother Sultana, a domestic help.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).