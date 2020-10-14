Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Gonda district administration to take strict action against culprits of the incident in which three minor sisters suffered burn injuries after they were allegedly attacked with acid.

Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Gonda superintendent of police to take strict action against the culprit and provide the girls with immediate financial aid and ensure proper treatment, an official statement issued here said.

According to Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Gonda, the three girls were attacked with a chemical while they sleeping at their home in Gonda, police said on Tuesday.

"Three minor sisters were attacked with a chemical while sleeping on the first floor of their house. Doctors are investigating what chemical was used. The girls are stable. One has 30 per cent burn injuries, while the other two have 20 per cent and 7 per cent burn injuries," Pandey told media persons in Gonda.

The father of the girls in his complaint to the police, alleged acid attack on his daughters, aged 17, seven and five years.

The SP said that police is investigating the case. (ANI)

