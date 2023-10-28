Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended the state-level event 'Meri Mati Mera Desh - Amrit Kalash Yatra'.

Addressing the event, he said "We have entered the first year of the Amrit Kalash (Independence) era. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a significant 'Pranch Pran' of the next 25 years. If every citizen follows this resolution, India will surely emerge as a major force in the world in the coming years."

Also Read | Bihar: Mob Thrashes Four Boys on Suspicion of Theft in Begusarai, Investigation Underway.

As per the release, The Chief Minister said that the volunteers who reached Lucknow with the Amrit Kalash from across the state will leave for the country's capital Delhi with the Kalash on Sunday.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a country that shows the path of peace, friendship, and prosperity to the entire world. The world now sees India as a problem solver.

Also Read | Meerabai Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Sant Meerabai, Calls Her Life 'An Inspiration to Society'.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the photo exhibition organized in a program held at Vasudha Vandan Amrit Vatika, Jhulelal Park located on the Gomati riverbank. During the program, a short film based on 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' was screened by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Additionally, the Chief Minister welcomed and congratulated the volunteers who reached Lucknow carrying Amrit Kalash from across the state as a part of the program 'Honoring the Soil, Saluting the Heroes'.

In his address, the Chief Minister mentioned that for the first time, the entire country is coming together on to mark national events. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the national flag was hoisted in every household, while the Amrit Mahotsav, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on the bank of Sabarmati riverbank on March 21, 2021, was celebrated on a grand note on August 15, 2023, he asserted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31.

As the culminating campaign of two-year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, "Meri Maati Mera Desh- Maati Ko Naman Veeron ka Vandan" is the unified celebration of India's soil and valour. It has witnessed tremendous Jan Bhagidari (public participation) with more than 7000 blocks from 766 districts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)