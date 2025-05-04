Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the wedding ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son in Gwalior, where he extended his best wishes to the family and the newlyweds.

The event was attended by several leaders and dignitaries from different political parties. Visuals from the venue showed CM Yogi being warmly welcomed by Tomar and other senior leaders as he greeted the bride and groom.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at his official residence in Lucknow, where he heard public grievances, including those raised by women, and assured appropriate action.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had instructed officials to speed up relief work in areas affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Supreme Court To Hear on May 5 PIL Seeking More Security for Tourists in Hilly and Remote Areas.

" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the storm, rain and hailstorm," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

The UP CM also directed officials to ensure immediate distribution of relief in cases of death or loss of livestock and to provide proper medical care to the injured.

"Also, in case of loss of life and animal loss due to lightning, storm, rain etc., relief amount should be distributed to the affected people immediately. The injured should be given proper treatment," it added.

The CM also ordered officials to assess crop damage and improve drainage to avoid waterlogging.

"The Chief Minister has instructed that the officers should conduct a survey and assess the crop loss and send a report to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard. In case of waterlogging, arrangements for drainage should be made on priority," the CMO added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)