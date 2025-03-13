Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended his congratulations to 60,244 candidates selected for the post of constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, calling it a significant achievement in the state's largest recruitment drive for the position.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1900133692531679491

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Students Missing March 15 Hindi Exam Due to Holi Will Get Another Opportunity, Board Announces.

Taking to X, Adityanath highlighted that the selection process was conducted in a "fair and transparent manner" with full compliance with reservation provisions. He expressed joy over the inclusion of 12,048 women candidates in the final selection list.

"Hearty congratulations to all the 60244 brilliant and energetic youth selected for the post of constable civil police in Uttar Pradesh Police. It is a matter of great joy that through this selection process, 12048 daughters are going to become a part of @Uppolice ," Adityanath posted on X.

Also Read | LG Electronics India IPO: South Korean Consumer Appliance Company Gets Sebi's Nod for Its INR 15,000 Crore Initial Public Offering.

Sharing the category-wise breakdown of selected candidates, he said that 12,937 candidates were selected from the general category, 32,052 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) against 16,264 posts, 14,026 from Scheduled Castes (SCs) against 12,650 posts, and 1,229 from Scheduled Tribes (STs) against 1,204 posts.

Yogi Adityanath praised the selected candidates for their hard work and talent, thanking their mentors and families for their support. He also appreciated the UPPRPB officials for smoothly conducting the exam.

"This success is the result of your intelligence, talent and skills, the blessings of your teachers and parents. Infinite best wishes to all of you for becoming a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police," he added.

The Chief Minister lauded UPPRPB for ensuring a smooth and fair selection process in what he described as the "largest constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh's history."

"Congratulations to all the officers/employees of @upprpb who were involved in the successful organization of the biggest constable recruitment examination in the history of Uttar Pradesh," post added on X.

The exams were held last year in August on the 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 30th, 31st, as stated in an official press release. The examination was conducted in two shifts each day, with approximately 5 lakh candidates appearing per shift. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)