Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and expressed hope that this festival will give new inspiration to enhance peace and harmony in the society.

In his congratulatory message to the people of the state, Chief Minister said, "This festival is celebrated on the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. I hope that this festival will give new inspiration to increase peace and harmony in the society."

Also Read | Air Force Day 2022: 'Weapon Systems Branch Approved for IAF', Says Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to organize programs on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladun Nabi, taking all precautions in view of COVID-19 infection.

Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. He was born in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Contractor Brutally Hits Child With Stick for Playing in Sand, Assaults Neighbour Who Came To Rescue Minor.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)