Eid Milad un Nabi is an observance of the birth anniversary of Islam's Prophet Mohammad. It is also known as Mawlid, Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif. Eid Milad un Nabi is observed in the third month, Rabi’ al-awwal, of the Islamic calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it will be observed on October 9, Sunday. It is recognised as a national holiday in most Muslim-majority countries of the world, except Saudi Arabia and Qatar. India recognises this day as a public holiday. Celebrating the birth of the Prophet, here are WhatsApp messages with Hindi and Urdu Shayari and HD images, greetings, Facebook quotes and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date: When Is Mawlid Holiday in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia? Know When Prophet Mohammed's Birthday To Be Celebrated.

Eid e Milad is an important day for Muslims all over India and is a reminder of kindness, compassion and the teachings of the Holy Prophet. In India, relics of Mohammad are displayed after morning prayers in Jammu and Kashmir at Hazratbal Shrine. In places like Hyderabad, grand religious meetings, rallies and parades are also held. You can share these WhatsApp messages, HD images, greetings, Facebook quotes and wishes of Urdu and Hindi Shayari with your loved ones on this important day to wish them Eid Milad un Nabi 2022.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022 HD Images & Shayari

Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Ataa Dekhi To Apne Rab Ki Dekhi, Warna Kaun Deta Hai Mehboob (Muhammed SAW) Apna. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Nisar Teri Chahal Pahal Ke, Hazaron Eiden Rabi Ul Awwal; Sewaye Iblees Ke Jahan Men Sabhi To Khushiyan Mana Rahey Hain. Mawlid Mubarak.

Urdu-Hindi Shayari on Eid Milad 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kabe Ke Badrudduja Tumpe Karodon Darood, Taiba Ke Shamsudduha Tumpe Karodon Darood. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak.

Eid E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ki Muhammad Se Wafa Tu Ne To Hum Tere Hain, Yeh Jahan Cheez Hai Kya Loh-o-Qalam Tere Hain. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

Eid E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lagate Hain Nara Ye Imaan Wale, Mohammed (SAW) Hamare Badi Shaan Wale.

Eid-E-Milad 2022 Urdu Hindi Shayari To Share With Loved Ones To Celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi

The festivities start one day prior to the festival and continue till the following day. The government of India has announced October 7, 8 and 9 as public holidays in the country. People raise green flags and tie green ribbons on their hands to celebrate the teachings of Prophet Mohammad. The green colour represents Islam and pride. Celebrating the pride of Islam on Eid Milad un Nabi 2022, celebrate this festival with your friends and family. Wishing everyone a Happy Eid Milad un Nabi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).