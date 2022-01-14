Visual of Yogi Adityanath while having lunch at the house of Dalit party worker (Photo/ANI)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had 'khichdi' at the residence of a Dalit party worker, Amrit Lal Bharti on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

This comes ahead of the spate of resignations that began with Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maurya and other MLAs who broke off had alleged that the BJP government has a "callous attitude" towards Dalits, farmers, the unemployed youth.

"I want to thank Bharti who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today," the Chief Minister said.

Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday.

Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday. Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party.

Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini along with the sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati have also joined SP on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

