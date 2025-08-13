Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan. He expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. Instructions have been given to the officials to coordinate with the officials of the Rajasthan government," UP CMO said in a statement.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief following the death of 11 devotees in a road accident near Bapi village of Dausa district, and ordered prompt and proper treatment for the injured.

Sharing an X post, CM Sharma wrote, "The news of loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Eleven people from Uttar Pradesh's Etah died in the accident as a pick-up truck carrying devotees from Khatu Shyam Temple collided with a trailer truck near Bapi village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Prakash Sharma said.

DSP Sharma told ANI, "The total death count of the accident between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck near Bapi now lies at 11 after one person admitted to the hospital succumbed to their injuries."

The mishap occurred between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM on Wednesday.

"Bapi PS area in Dausa district between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM, an accident occurred between a container and a pick-up truck," DSP Sharma said.

A devotee travelling in the truck said that at least 22 people from Etah were travelling in the truck.

"We are from Etah. There were 22-23 people (in the truck), and children aged 6-7 years also died in the accident. 10-11 people are dead," Santosh Kumar said. (ANI)

