UP CM Yogi Adityanath spins the Charkha as he inaugurates the 'Khadi Mahotsav 2025' in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the 'Khadi Mahotsav 2025' at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

On this occasion, he spun a 'charkha.'.

Also Read | NCB, Police Successfully Seized Drugs Worth INR 16,914 Crore in 2024, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

UP CM Yogi said that the event is serving as a platform for local artists.

"... This is a week-long festival. This event is serving as a platform for all the artists doing local products... We should accept good things from wherever we get them,' CM Yogi said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Making Objectionable Remarks About the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on Social Media.

He said that artists from all over India will get a chance to showcase their products.

Earlier in the day, the UP CM visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek blessings for the welfare and progress of the people. The Chief Minister was in Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir.

On the occasion, he also performed puja and offered prayers during the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program.

"Blessed is Avadh, which is famous for Ram... In the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Shri Ayodhya Dham... Jai Jai Shri Ram," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary is being celebrated on January 11, 2025, in alignment with the Hindu calendar.

Last year, the sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year, Shukla Paksha falls on January 11, prompting the celebration.

The three-day celebrations commenced on Saturday, starting with an Agnihotra ritual accompanied by mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda. This was followed by the chanting of 'Ram Naam' six lakh times, along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At the temple's ground floor, 'Rag Seva' was organised from 3 pm to 5 pm and was to be followed by a congratulatory song at 6 pm. A musical Manas recitation was also held on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

Other events include a Ram Katha at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and a cultural program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)