Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the logo and website of Maa Vindhyavasini University, Mirzapur, at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday.

Maa Vindhyavasini University is a newly established state university by the government of Uttar Pradesh, which is envisioned to transform the landscape of higher education in the Vindhya region.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police Arrests 3 Terrorists Associates Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Earlier, during his visit to the district in March, CM Yogi Adityanath underscored the transformation of Mirzapur district over the past decade, attributing the progress to the double-engine governance model.

Emphasising the importance of the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor, he stated that the project has led to a fivefold increase in revenue within a year. He was speaking at a district-level event focused on service, security, and good governance.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself by Consuming Poison in Ballia After Being Scolded by Mother Over Mobile Phone Use.

"District-level events are being held on service, security, and good governance of the double-engine government. I received the opportunity to participate in these events. In the last 10 years, Mirzapur district has transformed. The Bansagar project has been completed, Maa Vindhyavasini has been constructed, and we have also allocated funds for the Vindhyavasini temple area."

"I am happy to tell you that the work that has been done here in the last eight to ten years is a result of that, that the revenue through the temple corridor here has grown five times within a year. Had Maa Vindhyavasini corridor not been there, the burden of the crowd here due to Prayagraj's Mahakumbh would have made it difficult. But the corridor project went ahead in a timely manner," he added.

CM also highlighted the importance of faith in driving economic growth while addressing a public meeting at an exhibition showcasing his government's achievements over the past eight years.

Speaking about the development of religious corridors, CM Yogi mentioned that the corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini has already attracted lakhs of visitors, contributing to the region's growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)