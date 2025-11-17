CM Yogi orders immediate care for ailing infant after mother seeks help at Janata Darshan (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed urgent medical assistance for a seven-month-old infant brought to Janata Darshan by a woman from Lucknow seeking help for her child's heart ailment.

The mother, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Aishbagh, told the Chief Minister that she lived in a rented house and lacked the financial means to secure treatment for the baby.

According to the release, the Chief Minister immediately instructed officials to arrange an ambulance and transfer the child to King George's Medical University (KGMU). Acting on his orders, the KGMU Vice Chancellor ensured the child received prompt treatment upon arrival.

More than 60 people from various districts of Uttar Pradesh attended Monday's Janata Darshan, presenting a range of grievances to the Chief Minister.

These include land disputes, financial assistance to the police, and electricity-related issues; the complaints covered multiple departments. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that citizen safety and efficient service delivery have remained top priorities of his government since day one.

Paramilitary personnel from Bulandshahr also approached the Chief Minister about encroachment on his land.

After receiving the application, the Chief Minister said, "Whether you serve on the borders or in internal security, your duty is important. The government will take responsibility for your family."

CM Yogi instructed officials to investigate the matter and resolve it quickly. (ANI)

