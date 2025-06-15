Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has successfully completed its annual wildlife census across the state's national parks, sanctuaries, and buffer zones.

The final census report is expected to be published by the end of this month, an official statement said on Sunday.

The comprehensive census, which began on May 26, 2025, was completed on June 14, 2025.

This year, the census particularly focused on species like the barasingha (swamp deer), blackbuck, chinkara, rhinoceros, gharial, as well as bear and leopard, the statement said.

Additionally, the census covered several herbivores such as deer, sambar, cheetal (spotted deer), nilgai (blue bull), wild boar, monkeys, and langurs.

The state-wide census operation was carried out under the supervision of the chief wildlife warden, with coordination from all regional chief conservators of forests.

The department conducts a wildlife census every year across all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and buffer areas in the state.

The primary goal is to assess the current population and health status of wildlife species, which then informs long-term planning and conservation strategies, the statement said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anuradha Vemuri, said that the process began on May 26 and concluded on June 14.

She confirmed that the final results of the census will be made public by the end of June.

Reports from all zones have already been submitted by the respective chief conservators and are currently being scientifically analyzed by department officials for final compilation.

Vemuri said that the census teams consisted of forest personnel along with locally trained volunteers.

The statewide census was conducted in three phases — on May 26, June 2 and June 9, she said.

The average data from these three rounds is to be calculated and submitted by regional forest officers to their divisional heads by June 16. Based on scientific analysis of this data, the official population figures of various wildlife species will be released, she added.

