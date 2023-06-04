Lucknow, June 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress office-bearers and workers on Sunday offered their prayers and condolences to the victims of the horrific train accident in Odisha.

At least 275 people were killed and over 1,100 others were injured in the Friday accident involving two passenger trains and a stationary goods train.

According to the statement issued from the Congress state headquarters, the prayer meeting was attended by party's provincial president, former minister Nakul Dubey, and prominent leaders, including general secretary in-charge of administration Dinesh Singh and Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress UP unit Capt. Banshidhar Mishra.

The Congressmen expressed condolences by observing silence for two minutes and lighting lamps as a tribute to the bereaved families.

The statement said State Congress president and former MP Brijlal Khabri has questioned the tall claims made by the Modi government to deal with rail accidents.

