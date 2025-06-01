Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday raised objections to Rajeev Krishna's appointment as the acting Director General of Police (DGP), questioning the state government's intent and the overall law and order situation.

" Why is acting DGP being nominated, why can't you appoint permanent DGP?...there is zero law and order in the state. This way a strong message is not being sent to the state. When the Police chief himself is on acting post, that means the whole Police force is on acting posts," Rai said while speaking to media.

The remarks came a day after Rajeev Krishna was appointed as acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh, following the retirement of incumbent DGP Prashant Kumar.

Senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna is from 1991 batch. He is the fifth acting director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh appointed in the last three years.

Yesterday, in a brief interaction with the media on Saturday evening after assuming charge, Krishna said, "I have taken charge (as the new DGP). Further discussions will be done in a press conference."

Reacting to the appointment, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for not appointing a permanent DGP.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Why should the people of Uttar Pradesh and the poor law and order situation bear the brunt of the Delhi-Lucknow fight? When the 'double engine' cannot together elect a single officer then how will they run the country and the state." (ANI)

