Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of violating constitutional principles and fostering a climate of fear through misuse of investigative agencies.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai issued a sharp statement, alleging that the ruling BJP government was "celebrating Constitution murder day" while systematically undermining the Constitution itself.

"The anti-Constitution BJP government, which has long harboured intentions of altering the Constitution, is today observing the day as 'Constitution Murder Day'. For the last 11 years, it has repeatedly torn apart constitutional values and used agencies like the ED and CBI to instill fear," Rai said.

He reiterated the Congress party's clear stance on the Emergency, saying that the people of India had responded democratically when they brought back a Congress government with full majority under Indira Gandhi's leadership just two-and-a-half years later.

Rai questioned the BJP's motives in repeatedly raising the Emergency issue five decades later.

"Why is this being discussed 50 years later? It is because the Modi government has completely failed. With nothing to showcase in the present or future, it keeps retreating to the past," he said.

Rai further attacked the government over issues like unemployment, rising inflation and increasing crimes against women and Dalits in BJP-ruled states. He also accused the government of compromising national security.

"In this young country, youths are unemployed. Prices are soaring. Crimes against women and Dalits have surged in BJP-ruled states. China has entered our territory and is sitting there. Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a ceasefire (during India-Pakistan tensions), undermining the morale of our armed forces," he said.

Rai added that the government is trying to deflect attention from present-day issues by invoking the past, especially as it feels threatened by the growing appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's movement to save the Constitution.

"The truth is, Modi's government is scared of Rahul Gandhi's constitutional struggles, and that's why they are resorting to such dramas to cover up their failures and lies," Rai said.

