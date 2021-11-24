Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday completed its hearing in a rape case against Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal, the MLA of Rudhauli seat in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, but reserved its judgment in the matter.

Special MP-MLA judge PK Rai ended the hearing after state counsel S N Rai finished his arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, an FIR was lodged by the rape survivor at the Hazratganj police in October 2012.

It was alleged that the woman, who had come to the state capital to prepare for competitive exams met Jaiswal, Amarjeet Mishra and another person at Charbagh railway station.

There Jaiswal, claiming himself to be a doctor, promised her a job and tool her documents. The woman was then called to Varanasi on the pretext of getting her to sign some documents related to a job, according to the police complaint.

It has been alleged that in Varanasi, the accused mixed some intoxicating substance in her meal, raped her and also videographed the whole incident.

