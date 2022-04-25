Aligarh (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Monday convicted five people to death and sentenced one person to life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case, officials said.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the Additional District Judge-3 Rajesh Bharadwaj gave the judgement.

The court has sent all the six accused to jail.

The incident took place on July 24, 2015, when Chanda (a resident of Dehli Gate area of Aligarh) and Nause (a resident of Lal Masjid Khair Road) --- both history sheeters -- had gone to attend a marriage function in Mamood Nagar.

According to the family members, the duo was called by Asif, and as they were dancing to the DJ's tune, they were attacked. According to the family members, a weapon was forced into the mouth of Nause, and he was fired at, while firing was also done on Chanda. After this, their heads were hit with bricks. The bodies were then thrown in a drain outside the marriage venue.

Subsquently, Nause's son Raja registered a case, in which he accused advocate Gyasuddin, resident of Hamdard Nagar Civil Lines, of giving money for the murder over a property dispute. He also named Asif, Ahsan, Vakeel, Kafeel and Bhura in his complaint.

Police attributed supremacy along with property dispute as a reason behind the murder. In the probe, police found that a few days before the incident, a gang got released from the jail, and it was at their behest that the murder took place.

Based on the evidence present in the court, the court on Friday held the six accused guilty, additional district government counsel Krishna Murari Jauhari said. He added that advocate Gyasuddin has been given life imprisonment, while the five have been sentenced to death.

