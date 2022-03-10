Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll contest to Samajwadi Party's (SP) Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes from the Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district on Thursday.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) website, Maurya polled 98,941 votes, while Pallavu Patel, the elder sister of Union minister Anupriya Patel, got 1,06,278 votes.

Maurya had won the Sirathu seat in 2012, but had not contested the 2017 polls.

His defeat came as a surprise as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies, is set to register a huge poll victory to retain power in Uttar Pradesh.

