Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) In a significant step towards strengthening inter-agency coordination, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Thursday met Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, at the Army Headquarters here.

The meeting focused on enhancing operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Uttar Pradesh Police, with emphasis on real-time intelligence sharing, joint response protocols and coordinated disaster preparedness frameworks.

The two had also met recently at the state police headquarters in Lucknow.

"Bridging command chains. Advancing strategic convergence," the DGP posted on his official X handle along with a photo from the meeting.

"We explored ways to deepen Army–Police coordination through real-time intelligence sharing, joint response protocols, and disaster preparedness frameworks. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to seamless inter-agency cooperation for a safer, stronger India," the post added.

The Central Command also took to X to share this update along with a photo.

"The two leaders discussed ways to bolster Army-Police synergy, focusing on real-time intelligence sharing and unified response mechanisms for internal security and disaster management," the Central Command posted on X.

"The meeting reaffirmed commitment towards seamless inter-agency coordination to strengthen national security preparedness," it stated.

"He further reaffirmed the shared commitment of both forces to seamless inter-agency cooperation for a safer, stronger India," the post added.

