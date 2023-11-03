Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna has been named the convenor for the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council to revise the tax rates on goods and services.

An order has also been issued by the GST Council regarding partial amendment to the GoM and reorganizing it.

"The decision to appoint Khanna as the convenor was made because of his contribution during GST council meetings and meetings of different groups of ministers." According to the Council release.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai was the convener of GoM.

It is noteworthy that the GST Council keeps revising the tax rates from time to time in the public interest. A group of ministers has been formed for this.

Suresh Khanna will be the convenor in the reconstituted GoM, while Goa's Transport Minister Mavin Godinho, Bihar's Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rajasthan's Urban Development Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, West Bengal's Finance Minister Chandrama Bhattacharya, Karnataka's Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal will be members.

Earlier, The 52nd meeting of the GST Council was held on October 7, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan , New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the 52nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to cap the maximum age of the President and members of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

The GSTAT President will have a maximum age cap of 70 years, while the limit for members will be 67 years.

This is a change from the earlier age limit of 67 and 65 years, respectively, for the President and members of GSTAT. (ANI)

