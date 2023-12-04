Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a banquet hall in a multi-storey building in the Vasundhara area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, said an official on Monday.

However, no casualties were reported, according to the official.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Hall Ticket for December Examination To Be Released Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

"Around 2:10 p.m., we got information that a massive fire had broken out in a banquet hall in a building in the Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad. Immediately, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. On the top floor, there were five to six people stranded. All of them were rescued," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Ghaziabad.

"Also, in the banquet hall, where a ceremony was going on, there were 50-60 people present. All of them were evacuated. No casualties have been reported," the CFO added.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Three Youths Killed in Road Mishap As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)