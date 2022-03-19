Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a registry office in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The fire has now been brought under control, informed Rehan Ali, Chief Fire Officer.

"Two fire fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and they have brought the fire under control," said Ali.

He further said, "Prima facie it looks like that most of the documents inside the office are safe and secure."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

