Kanpur (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Four people have been booked for roughening up a priest who took extra laddus from a prayer tray at a Fatehpur temple, an official said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered at the Khaga police station against Rammu Singh and his three sons Amit Singh, Lalit Singh and Ajay Singh, based on a complaint filed by the priest, Vikas Tiwari, on Tuesday.

According to Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh, the incident happened at Bade Hanuman Mandir in Fatehpur on Sunday night. A heated argument broke out when the priest allegedly took a couple of extra laddus from the prayer tray offered by Rammu Singh and his sons. The situation quickly turned violent, when the four devotees attacked Tiwari. A video of the incident, captured by CCTV cameras in the temple, has gone viral.

"The accused also misbehaved with other devotees who attempted to intervene," the SHO said.

Fatehpur's Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against Rammu Singh and his sons. He said efforts are on to nab the accused, who have gone into hiding since the incident.

The case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

