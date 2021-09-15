Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A special court on Wednesday sentenced four life convicts, including a woman, to seven years under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act for the abduction and murder of a cement trader from Muzaffarnagar in 2009.

Special Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav convicted Kajal, Manjit Khokar, Suleman, and Niraj Mishra to seven years each and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them.

According to prosecution officer Sandeep Singh, the four convicts were already sentenced to life imprisonment a few years ago for abducting and murdering cement trader Madan Garg, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, over ransom back in 2009.

As the police had also booked the four life convicts under the Gangsters Act, the court pronounced the additional punishment based on the charges.

Garg was murdered in Uttarakhand's Roorkee in 2009 and his body was thrown in the Ganga Canal. The deceased man's brother Raghuraj Garg filed a complaint in this connection. The body was found nearly two weeks after the case was registered.

