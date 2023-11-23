Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Four members of a family were killed in a road accident after cemented pipes loaded on a truck fell on the roof of their car, said the police on Thursday.

The incident took place on the National Highway-24, under the Khairabad police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

The car was on its way from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to the police, the driver of the car was driving on the wrong side. A truck loaded with cemented pipes was coming from the front.

After the truck got imbalanced, the pipes fell on the roof of the car leading to the death of four members of a family. The deceased were identified as Lekhraj, Sonu, Ramdas, and Ankur, added the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police officials rushed to the site and launched a probe into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

