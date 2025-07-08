Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) As a part of a cultural and educational exchange programme, a student delegation from Montana, US, visited UP Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Montana State University and the University of Montana, Missoula, hosted the EconoQuest 2025 and Academic WorldQuest 2025 competitions, where seven high school students excelled.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Their trip to India was arranged jointly by the Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Montana World Affairs Council.

The students praised India's education system and said they found its efforts toward women's empowerment inspiring, an official statement said.

Also Read | Traffic Curbs for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Muzaffarnagar Administration Announces Traffic Diversion, Heavy Vehicles To Be Restricted on Delhi-Dehradun Highway From July 11; Full Traffic Ban From July 18.

Praising government initiatives for enhancing women's education, awareness, and economic independence, Patel noted that at most university convocations, female students frequently top their class and receive gold medals.

She emphasised to the students the nation's ancient literacy and urban planning traditions, alongside its historical inscriptions and archaeological sites, such as Mohenjo-Daro.

The governor also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to revive Nalanda University, a global centre of learning, drawing thousands of scholars from across the world.

Asserting that women play a vital role across sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, policing, administration, politics, education, healthcare, and science, Patel stated that Indian women earn equal pay and receive family support, and that their presence, from village councils to Parliament, is now a symbol of strong leadership.

The governor also briefed the delegation on the long-term effects of the various conferences and programs aimed at empowering women that were organised in colleges, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)