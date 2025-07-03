Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said all state universities will be brought together through Raj Bhavan to exchange experiences and improve overall quality.

Patel, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, said this when a delegation from Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj, called on her at the Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

Also Read | 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam': Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Play 'Janani' in Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film.

The delegation met the governor to express gratitude after the university received an 'A' grade in its first-ever National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation, according to the official Raj Bhavan statement.

During the meeting, the governor and the university representatives had a detailed discussion about the preparations for the accreditation, their personal experiences, the impact on their families, challenges faced, benefits gained and strategies for the future.

Also Read | Married Woman Cannot Allege She Was Coerced Into Sex on False Promise of Marriage, Rules Kerala High Court.

The university officials shared that the process helped them not only improve the institution but also expand their understanding of how to measure academic quality. They also discussed how to achieve the highest grade in future assessments, the statement said.

Governor Patel has been actively guiding and encouraging state universities to aim for better rankings in NAAC, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), QS Asia and World Rankings. She regularly holds review meetings at Raj Bhavan, interacts with university teams and visits campuses when needed to give suggestions for basic improvements. As a result, several state universities have been securing better grades in recent years, it added.

Congratulating the university on its success, Patel said while the 'A' grade is a matter of pride, the team must now work with even more dedication to take the university to greater heights. She emphasised the need to focus on research and publications and asked the team to improve the performance evaluation system and make timely reviews and necessary updates.

She said teamwork is key to success, adding, "We should not stop, we should keep moving forward. Work done as a team easily reaches the goal."

The governor instructed the university to begin preparations for the NIRF and also start working toward QS Asia and World Rankings.

She added, "If we think with a scientific approach and organise data properly, the evaluation process will become simpler."

She said all state universities will be brought together through Raj Bhavan to exchange experiences and improve overall quality.

"Perception plays an important role in rankings like NIRF, and this perception builds only when universities know and understand each other and develop a sense of mutual trust," she said.

She encouraged universities to expand their work by signing more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and directed the university to inform students about the activities and innovations taking place at Raj Bhavan.

She added that this would help students develop leadership, administrative and service-oriented values.

"If we work with a well-thought-out plan, we will definitely achieve excellent results," the governor said.

She also asked the university to encourage students to take part in co-curricular and creative activities, saying that these not only improve knowledge and experience but also help in developing practical skills. She emphasised that apart from academics, students should also focus on values, discipline and practical knowledge, so that they can contribute to society and the nation with ethics, responsibility and patriotism.

Governor Patel also mentioned a recent education meeting held in Goa, where many national and international university representatives were present. She informed that several MoUs were signed during the meeting, which would benefit the universities of Uttar Pradesh and help present them effectively on the global stage.

She praised the Raksha University in Ahmedabad and said its students have performed commendable work in national defence campaigns like Operation Sindoor.

She said students there work with great discipline, dedication and skill in areas like national defence and disaster management, which should be a source of inspiration for other universities.

She concluded by saying, "We must all work for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with great dedication and considers the whole nation as one family.

"When children and youth are at the centre of his work, it becomes our responsibility to also work with the same commitment and speed to contribute to India's development."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)