Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is fulfilling the aspirations of the people and was determined for the progress, welfare and all-round development following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', said Governor Anandi Ben Patel on Sunday.

Addressing both houses of the UP Legislature on the first day of the Budget session, the Governor said that the government was sensitive towards the issues of youth, women, farmers and businessmen and was leaving no stone unturned to address them effectively.

Governor Anandi Ben Patel's address also heralded the beginning of the Budget session in the UP State Assembly.

Patel termed the Global Investor Summit 23 which was recently held in Lucknow as the 'Mahakumbh of Investment' and said that it bears testimony to the fact that the state is also the best in the eyes of investors.

"In the 'Mahakumbh of Investment', UP received investment proposals not only from the country but also from the world. This will provide employment to about 94 lakh youths", she said.

She further said that the state got the first position in various fields.

"UP got the first position in the third National Water Award. Also, it ranks first in the country in the production of foodgrains, sugarcane, potatoes, vegetables, fruits and ethanol," it said.

The Governor further said that a total of 52.77 lakh houses have been approved under the Pradhan Mantri and Chief Minister Awas Yojana of which 39.66 lakh houses have also been completed.

"The state ranks first in the country in building houses for the poor. The state got the first position in Ease of Doing Business in MSME at Eco System India SM 2018 Forum. The tableau displayed by the state at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi received the second prize in 2023. In 2019-2020, the state-level Jio MNREGA got first place in the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India ranking," Patel also said.

She also stated that the state has been witnessing a continuous decline in criminal cases owing to the effective steps taken by the government to curb all sorts of crimes.

"Compared to the year 2016, in 2022, the state has registered an 80.31 per cent drop in dacoity cases, 61.51 per cent in the incidents of robbery, 32.45 per cent in murder cases, 51.65 per cent in riots, 43.18 per cent in kidnappings for ransom and 21.75 per cent in rape cases," she noted.

However, Opposition MLAs on Monday raised slogans of "Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and held up placards in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as they protested amid Anandiben Patel's address on the opening day of the Budget Session on Monday.

Earlier, on Monday, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a demonstration outside the House against the policies of the BJP government. The protesting MLAs were seen being taken away in police vans.

During the protest, the SP members held up posters and chanted slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said the state Budget, which is likely to be presented on Wednesday, February 22, will be in line with people's expectations.

Speaking to ANI, the deputy CM said, "We will table a Budget which will look to meet the expectations of the people. The development of Uttar Pradesh will feature prominently in the discourse during the ongoing Budget session. The government is constantly striving for the overall development of the state." (ANI)

