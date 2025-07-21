Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government is running a comprehensive campaign across the state to safeguard children up to 5 years from the dangers of diarrhoea, an official statement said on Monday.

The 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign' started on July 16 and will continue till July 31, aiming to raise widespread public awareness through a range of interactive and educational activities, it said.

Mobile vans equipped with posters, banners and audiovisual messages are being used to spread awareness and highlight the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of diarrhoea, it said.

These vehicles are reaching local streets and neighbourhoods to engage directly with the public and competitions are being organised among school children to foster awareness at the grassroots level, it added.

This year's campaign is based on the theme, "Prevention of Diarrhoea, Cleanliness, and Self-Care with ORS".

The objective is not only to prevent diarrhoea in children, but also to promote the use of ORS and zinc tablets, while fostering a culture of health awareness at the community level, the statement noted.

Population Services International (PSI) India and Kenvue have partnered with the state health department to strengthen the campaign and launched a special awareness drive titled "Diarrohea Se Darr Nahi" to support the mission.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PSI India has initiated the campaign in seven districts (Firozabad, Mathura, Moradabad, Badaun, Unnao, Gonda and Shravasti) in the first phase, the statement said.

ORS and Zinc corners have been established at health centres, and private hospitals and clinics are being encouraged to set up similar corners and report diarrhoea cases.

"Key preventive measures include access to clean drinking water, improved sanitation, proper hand washing with soap, exclusive breastfeeding, adequate nutrition, and timely vaccination," said Pinky Joval, Director of the National Health Mission.

The 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign' is conducted annually across Uttar Pradesh to address the challenges associated with preventing, treating, and managing diarrhoea.

