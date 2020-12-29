Bhadohi (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police's anti-corruption unit from Varanasi on Tuesday arrested an assistant document keeper at the Bhadohi collectorate for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The police team's head Inspector Ajay Kumar Srivastava said a case has been registered at Gyanpur police station.

He said Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Unjh police station area of Bhadohi district, had given Rs 10,000 to assistant document keeper Shahid Ali Khan posted at the collectorate. However, Khan demanded an additional bribe of Rs 5,000, following which Kumar lodged a complaint.

Srivastava said the anti-corruption unit made a plan and caught Shahid red-handed taking the bribe.

District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said the official was suspended with immediate effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)