Belagavi (Karnataka), Mar 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of four individuals from Belagavi who lost their lives in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan stated that after discussions with Prayagraj District Commissioner Ravi Manjar, the compensation amount was directly credited to the accounts of the families of the deceased—Jyoti Hattarwad, Megha Hattarwad, Mahadevi Bavanur, and Arun Koparde.

He added that the verification process was conducted through the village accountant.

According to him, the families of the deceased had pointed out spelling errors in the names on the death reports.

Roshan stated that these errors have been corrected, and the revised names have been sent to the Prayagraj District Commissioner via WhatsApp and email.

He also mentioned that the Prayagraj administration has assured them that the post-mortem reports and death certificates will be sent within the next two days.

At least 30 devotees were killed, and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Sangam Ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the Maha Kumbh.

