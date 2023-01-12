Uttar Pradesh [India], January 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the development works of the Chitrakoot division with the MPs and MLAs on Thursday as part of the ongoing assessment series.

In this meeting, the Chief Minister gathered information from MPs and MLAs from Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot districts, about the development projects going on in their areas. He later issued necessary guidelines for them to follow.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which will be held from February 10 to 12, Aditynath urged the MPs and MLAs in the state to inform entrepreneurs about the industrial policies of the government.

He also directed them to inspect development projects and pay attention to their quality.

Speaking about attracting investors in the said districts, the BJP leader said, "Religious tourism is being encouraged here. World-class infrastructure has been developed. Every district is full of opportunities for industrial development. There is a sufficient land bank. Public representatives should introduce their specialities to the country and the world."

The state government claimed that thousands of farmers in Hamirpur, Mahoba, and Banda are benefiting directly from the completion of the long-pending Arjun Sahayak project.

"Pure drinking water is also being made available. This project is going to bring a significant change in the lives of the people of Bundelkhand," affirmed the CM.

Adityanath suggested the MPs and MLAs to make better use of technology. "Today, social media has emerged as the best medium of communication. All MPs and MLAs should use this platform. Public welfare schemes, industrial policies, and employment-oriented programs of the central and state governments should be presented positively on social media platforms. This platform is extremely useful for communicating and engaging with the public," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister spoke about managing the destitute cows in the state and asserted, "For the protection of destitute cows, three schemes are going on at the state government level for the construction of destitute cow-shelter sites, Sahbhagita Yojana, and providing cows to malnourished families. Elite families should be encouraged to rear cows as well. The cooperation of every public representative is necessary for destitute cattle management." (ANI)

