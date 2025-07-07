Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is launching a drive to plant trees along riverbanks as part of Van Mahotsav 2025, according to an official issued Monday.

The state forest department aims to plant around 3.5 crore saplings along the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Ken, Betwa, Rapti, Son, Ramganga, Chhoti Gandak, Chambal, Hindon, and other rivers, the UP government said.

The campaign will span a 5-km stretch on either side of these rivers and is intended to enhance green cover, control pollution, conserve soil, and promote groundwater recharge.

The initiative is also aimed at contributing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious River Rejuvenation Programme.

According to the forest department's plan, a total of 23,772.45 hectares will be covered in the drive.

In all, the Yamuna will see the highest number of saplings, 9,678,330, planted along its banks, followed by the Ganga with 5,480,994 saplings and Betwa with 5,061,251.

Adityanath has called for making Van Mahotsav 2025 a mass movement, under the slogan "plant trees, save lives."

The government has set a target of planting 37 crore saplings on July 9 alone.

The plantation also stands to play a crucial role in reducing soil erosion and ensuring smoother river flow. The roots of trees help hold soil in place, preventing floods and landslides.

Priority will be given to planting of fruit-bearing and medicinal plants, which will enhance farmers' income.

