Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing over three lakh cases registered against the general public for violation of COVID-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines.

The statement from the Principal Secretary of the UP government noted that the withdrawal of the cases will save unnecessary court proceedings.

The cases registered under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Section 188 and other less grave sections have been withdrawn.

But the cases registered against the present and former MLAs, MPs, and members of the Legislative Council have not been withdrawn, it added. (ANI)

