Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly upgraded A-Class Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Gorakhpur, highlighted that the six-storey modern facility, built at a cost of Rs 72.78 crore, marks a major step in strengthening law enforcement.

The Chief Minister said that the "new Uttar Pradesh" built after 2017 has absolutely no place for crime. Anyone attempting to break the law will face the consequences.

After inaugurating and inspecting the upgraded lab, he congratulated the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh for receiving such advanced forensic capabilities.

He added, "The days when victims wandered helplessly while criminals roamed free are over. Under a strict zero-tolerance policy, the state government has established a robust system for evidence collection and certification through modern forensic science labs, ensuring that no offender can escape accountability."

CM Yogi said, "Scientific investigation, strengthened by high-tech forensic facilities, has created a reliable mechanism where criminals cannot evade justice. Accurate, swift, and transparent investigations are now enabling victims to receive timely and hassle-free justice."

He noted that despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh had only four forensic labs until 2017.

After the formation of his government, it was decided that every commissionerate should have a forensic lab. Today, the number has increased to 12, with six more currently under construction. Soon, every commissionerate will be equipped with its own lab, ensuring comprehensive forensic examination to validate evidence and support stringent action against criminals.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that, in addition to setting up these labs, the government has deployed two mobile forensic vans in each district to ensure the quick collection of evidence. This system enables strong evidence to be gathered within hours, helping victims receive justice more efficiently. "Now, no criminal will be able to escape," he said.

CM Yogi further stated that, prior to 2017, even when evidence was collected, the absence of adequate forensic facilities often allowed criminals to go free. However, since the implementation of the three new criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023, introduced in July last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of forensic labs has become even more crucial. Forensic investigation is now mandatory for crimes carrying more than seven years' imprisonment. UP had already laid the groundwork for this transformation well in advance.

The Chief Minister said that forensic science labs will also open up new job avenues for youth. For this purpose, the UP State Institute of Forensic Science has been established in Lucknow. It offers certificate courses for lab technicians, diploma programs for field evidence collectors, and degree courses for forensic experts.

The institute is equipped with advanced DNA diagnostics, AI-based systems, drone laboratories, and robotics labs. It has the capability to operate drones ranging from nano models to those weighing up to 40 kg.

CM Yogi said the upgraded Forensic Science Lab in Gorakhpur is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will significantly enhance the precision of investigations. This centre will serve as a game-changer for modern policing by ensuring faster, more accurate, and fully transparent investigations.

He emphasised that the lab is aligned with the government's zero-tolerance approach to crime. It will be among the select institutions capable of conducting all major forensic examinations, including ballistics, narcotics, serology, cyber forensics, DNA profiling, and document analysis.

These capabilities, he said, will significantly strengthen the speed and reliability of police work. The government aims to raise cyber forensic standards to international levels to effectively combat future high-tech crimes.

The Chief Minister said that strengthening the rule of law is the state government's highest priority. As part of this commitment, 2,19,000 police personnel have been recruited in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, including 60,244 in the most recent recruitment drive.

He noted that the number of police personnel recruited in UP during this period exceeds the entire police force of many states.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the parallel expansion of training capacity. In 2017, UP's total police training capacity stood at only 6,000. At that time, when 30,000 new recruits were inducted, additional training facilities had to be rented. Today, the state's police training capacity has increased more than tenfold, and all current recruits are being trained in government-run centres.

He added that the government is upgrading police facilities according to the department's growing needs, pointing out that in many districts, the tallest buildings will soon be police barracks.

CM Yogi said, "The demand for implementing the commissionerate system in Uttar Pradesh had been pending for nearly 50 years, which our government fulfilled in 2020. The commissionerate model is now operational in seven districts."

He added that 17 municipal corporations, along with Noida and Greater Noida, have been developed into safe cities. More than 13 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across major urban centres to enhance safety and surveillance.

Explaining the significance of CCTV monitoring, the Chief Minister said that this system ensures criminals are identified within hours of an incident, and nothing will remain hidden.

"Today's Uttar Pradesh does not tolerate crime. The state works with a commitment to security and respect for all," he affirmed.

The Chief Minister recalled that earlier governments had attempted to abolish the PAC battalion, but his government strengthened it instead. Alongside the SSF and SDRF, three women's PAC battalions have been formed, named after Veerangna Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur, Veerangna Uda Devi in Lucknow, and Veerangna Avanti Bai Lodhi in Badaun.

He further informed that new PAC battalions have been established in five districts, Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli, and Bijnor, and funds have been sanctioned to build modern police lines in ten districts.

The Chief Minister said that due to insecurity, women's participation in the workforce was previously very low, below 13 per cent before 2017. Today, with significant improvements in law and order, more than 35 per cent of women in the state are employed and able to work without fear or inconvenience.

He added that the government has integrated police services, ambulances, the fire department, and the cyber helpline through the 112 emergency response system, making assistance and justice more accessible for citizens. He reaffirmed that the state government is committed to providing transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric justice.

Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan also addressed the inauguration ceremony of the upgraded RFSL. In his welcome remarks, ADG Technical Services Naveen Arora outlined the technological advancements made in the police department and praised the Chief Minister as a trailblazer in modern policing. DIG Technical Services, Anand Kulkarni, delivered the vote of thanks. (ANI)

