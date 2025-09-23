Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the third edition of the International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.

According to a release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on September 25 (Thursday). Along with showcasing Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage, the trade show will highlight the state's growing agricultural strength. Five agricultural universities, Uttar Pradesh Beej Vikas Nigam, and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Varanasi, will participate in the mega event.

Also Read | Did Amit Shah Ask for PM Narendra Modi's Resignation Over Operation Sindoor and Criticised NSA Ajit Doval for Same? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Propoganda Video.

The show will provide a platform for Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) as well as manufacturers of agricultural products, equipment, seeds, fertilisers, and crop protection chemicals. Visitors will get the opportunity to explore advanced farming practices and technologies adopted in Uttar Pradesh. Progressive farmers and agri-companies from across the state will gain international exposure, with the entire spectrum of agriculture represented under one roof.

For the exhibition, the Agriculture Department has been allotted 1,000 square meters, which will showcase agricultural institutions, education, Mandi Parishad-Agricultural Marketing Directorate, farm equipment, fertilisers, seeds, and plant protection solutions.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Convenes 1st Working Committee Meet in Patna Since Independence, Sparks Political Storm.

As per the release, among the agricultural universities that will participate in UPITS are Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology Kumarganj Ayodhya, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology Modipuram Meerut, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology Banda, and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) Naini Prayagraj. In addition, Uttar Pradesh Beej Vikas Nigam and the International Rice Research Institute, Varanasi, will also participate in the five-day mega event.

The Agriculture Department is playing a key role in organising the International Trade Show. Through its efforts in communication and coordination, more than 15 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will take part, including three from Bulandshahr and others from Prayagraj, Etah, Jhansi, Meerut, Mahoba, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, and Siddharthnagar, among other districts.

The Agriculture Department's exhibition will also feature leading companies from the agri-input sector. These include 17 agricultural mechanisation firms, nine seed companies, eight fertiliser companies, and eight crop protection companies, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions for modern farming.

According to the release, under the leadership of CM Yogi, the Agriculture Department will play a significant role at the international trade show. For communication, coordination, and supervision, nodal officers have been designated. For agriculture, agricultural education, and Beej Vikas Nigam, the Additional Director of Agriculture has been named the nodal officer.

For Mandi Parishad and agricultural marketing, the Director of the State Agricultural Produce Mandi Parishad has nominated an Additional Director-level officer or Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing as nodal officer. For seed production companies, Dr. Amarnath Mishra, Additional Agriculture Director (Seed and Farm), has been appointed.

Furthermore, for fertiliser companies invited to the trade show, Dr Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, Joint Director of Agriculture (Fertiliser), has been appointed. For agricultural equipment and drone companies, Narendra Kumar, Joint Agriculture Director (Engineering), has been made nodal officer. For pesticide and crop protection chemical companies, T.M. Tripathi, Additional Agriculture Director (Crop Protection), has been designated. For new technology in agriculture and related startups, a separate wing is operating at IIT Kanpur. To coordinate with IIT Kanpur, the Additional Agriculture Director (Extension) will act as the nodal officer, the release said.

"In the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (September 25 to 29), the Agriculture department will play an important role. The department has completed its preparations. Guests and visitors will be introduced to Uttar Pradesh's advanced agricultural culture and agricultural progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Agricultural universities, FPOs, seed companies, fertiliser companies, mechanisation companies, and others will also participate in the event," said Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Minister, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)