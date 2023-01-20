Mathura (UP) , Jan 20 (PTI) A prisoner who was not able to come out of a jail here despite completing his sentence found help from the Uttar Pradesh Minister of Jail Dharmveer Prajapati who paid his fine facilitating his release, a senior jail official said on Friday.

The prisoner was released from jail on Thursday, the official said.

"He was released after a fine of Rs 2,000, due on him, was paid by UP Minister for Jail Dharmveer Prajapati out of his own pocket", Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar said.

ADJ fast track court-1 Mathura had sentenced Prem Singh to imprisonment for five years with a fine of Rs 2,000 for committing crime under Indian Penal Code section U/S 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The judge had also ordered for an additional sentence of two months in case the convict was not able to pay fine, the official said.

Though Prem Singh had completed the sentence, but for want of money he was not able to come out of the jail and was undergoing additional sentence .

The events, however, took a dramatic turn in favour of Singh when the minister went to attend a programme in the ashram of Bhagwatacharya Devkinandan Sharma on Thursday.

The Bhagwatacharya proposed before the minister that he will pay the amount of those who have completed the sentence but are still in jail for not paying the fine imposed on them.

To this, the minister ordered the officials to locate if any such case is in the Mathura Jail and when apprised about Prem Singh, he paid Rs 2,000 out of his own pocket, he added.

