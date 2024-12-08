Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI):

The 'silent' protest march started from the SMB College in Aligarh's Ramghat Road and concluded at the Centre Point crossing. After the march, the workers of the Karni Sena and the Hindu Mahasabha burnt an effigy of Mohammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government.

During the protest march, Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, State President of All India Karni Sena, said that they demand the Bangladesh government take concrete steps to ensure the safety of Hindus living there.

"The protest is against the atrocities and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh and against the Bangladesh government. We are also mourning the loss of Hindus who have been killed in these attacks," Chauhan said.

"We demand that the Indian government ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh," he added.

Meanwhile, Ashok Pandey, National Spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha, said, "We organized this silent march to protest the killings of Hindus and the burning of temples in Bangladesh."

Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

Another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in the north of Dhaka, came under attack on late Friday night.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

