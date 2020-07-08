Muzaffarnagar, Jul 8 (PTI) At least 5 people were injured when two groups belonging to the same communities clashed over a minor dispute at Ghasoli village in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Two children had a quarrel which led to heated verbal exchanges between senior members of their families on Tuesday at the village under Kandhla Police Station in the district.

Police registered a case of attempt to murder against six people who are absconding while those injured were identified as Sandija, Sadab, Tofeez, Yusuf and Sarfaraz.

