New Delhi, July 8: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The Union ministry informed that the committee will be headed by the special director of Enforcement Directorate, who will probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA, among others.

Here's what MHA said:

Earlier on June 29, Union Minister Smriti Irani stated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi took money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from Chinese Embassy. She even claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ensured the foundation got Rs 100 crore.

Last month, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing some documentary proof, sought an explanation from the Congress to explain why the Chinese Embassy donated about Rs 90 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It is to known that Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram are members of the board.

