Lucknow Feb 9 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence on February 18 and the 2021-22 budget will be presented on February 22, an official said.

Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said the session will commence with Governor Anandiben Patel's address on February 18.

As per the proposed programme of the legislature, the session would continue till March 10.

