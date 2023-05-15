Meerut (UP), May 15 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a youth for walking with two Muslim women at a local market, police said.

Police acted after a video surfaced online showing three or four men beating up the youth. Altogether 15 men were seen misbehaving with the three people, who work together at a factory.

Police registered an FIR under Section 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kotwali Inspector-in-Charge (SHO) Sanjay Verma said on the basis of the video, accused Mohammad Tanveer, who works at a shop in the area, has been arrested.

Police said action will be taken against the others as well after a thorough investigation.

In the video of the incident that took place at the Bhagat Singh Market here locals could be seen misbehaving with two young women and a youth, who were walking together, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

It has come to light that the three used to work together in the same factory and had gone to market to shop for a mutual friend's birthday. The youth was assaulted by locals who knew the women, he said.

Local BJP leader Ankit Chowdhary said a Hindu youth was beaten up by Muslim men in Bhagat Singh Market and alleged that police tried to hush it up by registering a case under some minor sections.

Chowdhary sought registration of a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and said if all the accused involved in the incident are not arrested soon, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be informed about the matter.

